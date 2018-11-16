Menu
boygenius charm their way through NPR’s latest Tiny Desk concert: Watch

The indie-rock supergroup use their inside voices through three soothing folk ballads

on November 16, 2018, 4:01pm
Boygenius Tiny Desk
Boygenius performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 9, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR).

While boygenius members Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers have all graced NPR’s Tiny Desk in years past, the three finally performed together at the venerable institution as their newly-formed supergroup. The indie-rock darlings stopped by the cozy confines of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen’s desk to perform a few songs from their debut EP, and the results are nothing short of adorable.

Dressed in eclectic black jackets and pants adorned with eccentric buttons and pins, boygenius cooed their way through three tracks –  “Souvenir”, “Me & My Dog”, and “Ketchum, ID” – all of them thoughtful, country-tinged odes to loneliness and small-town intimacy. In between songs, Dacus and Bridgers adorably stumble their way through corny dad jokes, and it’s just a delight.

With vocal performances as delicate as Baker’s work on the mandolin and piano, it’s a great, relaxing set to ease you into the weekend.

You can watch the concert via NPR below.

boygenius are amidst a US tour, and you can grab tickets to their upcoming dates here.

