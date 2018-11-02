Buckcherry cover Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole”: Stream

Buckcherry

If someone told you that one day down-and-dirty hard rockers Buckcherry would cover an industrial classic by Nine Inch Nails, would you believe it? Well, hearing is believing, and the guys of Buckcherry have released a cover version of the Nine Inch Nails track “Head Like a Hole”. Listen to the song below.

Frontman Josh Todd told Billboard that the cover “happened really organically. We were in the studio making the record, just kind of going through some old songs while they were setting up. We jammed it out the first time and it was like, boom, automatically sounded right as if we’d written it, which is what we always want to achieve when we do a cover.”

He added, “Our producer Mike Plotnikoff was recording the whole time and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you guys come in and hear this? He put up a little rough mix of it and we were like, ‘Wow, this sounds really good. We should do it.'”

The Buckcherry rendition turns the iconic industrial song into a hard-rocking track complete with a guitar solo and Todd’s raspy vocals.

The cover will appear on Buckcherry’s upcoming album, Warpaint, which will arrive spring of next year. The new release will mark Buckcherry’s follow-up to 2015’s Rock ‘n’ Roll. Buckcherry is also expected to tour heavily next year in support of the new album.