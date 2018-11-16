Cane Hill announce new EP, Kill the Sun, unveil title track: Stream

Cane Hill

New Orleans rockers Cane Hill will release a new EP called Kill the Sun on January 18th via Rise Records. While the group is known for brutal, mosh-pit-inducing songs, the band takes a new approach with the EP’s title track, “Kill the Sun,” which is stripped-down.

“We wanted our first single from this [EP] to be as big of a curveball as possible,” frontman Elijah Witt said in a statement. “‘Kill the Sun’ is as far of a departure from our usual ‘heavy metal anthem’ leadoff as we could get. Like, who knew Devin [Clark, drums] could play the saxophone? This track is about my constant self-sabotage; my tendency to find happiness and just as quickly finding a way to ruin it. There’s a very loud voice in my head that feeds me to the wolves I created, effectively killing any light in my life. And deep down, there’s a part of me that relishes in the misery.”



The band spent his past summer working on new Cane Hill music, and they “embraced the weirder and mellower side of what we do, as it’s something we think is important to our band.”

“With that in mind, we’ve been in the studio with the incredibly talented Kris Crummett, working on music that embellishes those elements,” the band added. “It’s six songs of dark, twisted, and semi-acoustic beauty. We’re incredibly proud of it and can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The EP will arrive one year after the band released their latest full-length album, Too Far Gone, which came out out in January 2018.

As recently reported, Cane Hill will be supporting Sevendust and Tremonti on a 2019 U.S. trek. Dates can be found here, and you can grab tickets here.

Watch the music video for “Kill the Sun” below.

Kill the Sun Tracklist:

01. 86d – No Escort

02. Empty

03. Save Me

04. Kill the Sun

05. Acid Rain

06. Smoking Man