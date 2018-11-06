Carly Rae Jepsen debuts “Party For One” live on Fallon: Watch

Carly Rae Jepsen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Last week, Carly Rae Jepsen unveiled her new single, “Party For One”, along with the promise of a forthcoming album. On Monday evening, the pop singer performed the empowering track live for the very first time on The Tonight Show.

“To me ‘Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more,” Jepsen previously explained of the song. “This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self-love too.”



Catch the replay below.

Jepsen’s last proper full-length, Emotion, came out back in 2015.