Cedric Bixler-Zavala praises old bandmate Beto O’Rourke: “I can only hope you run for president”

Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Beto O'Rourke

Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke put up a helluva fight for the Texas Senate seat against incumbent Trump acolyte Ted Cruz last night. Though he lost the race, his popularity blossomed at least in part thanks to endorsements from celebrities like Willie Nelson and Beyoncé. But there was another prominent name standing alongside O’Rourke, one with whom the rising political star used to rock: Mars Volta/At the Drive-In’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala. The two were once in an El Paso punk band together called Foss — which actually played a role in the campaign — and Bixler-Zavala’s devotion remained steadfast.

It’s no stretch to say, then, that Bixler-Zavala was disappointed with O’Rourke’s defeat. In the wake of the announcement that O’Rourke had conceded to Cruz, the rocker took to Twitter to share some kind words for his old friend. “I don’t care if u lost. You made them tremble with the simple prospect of real change,” he tweeted. “You are one of us. I have nothing but respect and admiration for you. I’m in tears. I can only hope you run for president.”

I don’t care if u lost,You made them tremble with the simple prospect of real change. You are one of us. I have nothing but respect and admiration for you. I’m in tears. I can only hope you run for president. @BetoORourke — LaVar Te El Culo (@cedricbixler_) November 7, 2018

It didn’t stop there. Further tweets clarified that the salty stuff in his eyes were “bittersweet tears of happiness,” while also encouraging O’Rourke to keep fighting: “Keep filming. Keep challenging. Keep fighting. Keep accountability lit under their feet. Keep showing them your bullet scars. Keep showing them the cages. Keep reminding them they work for us. Keep reminding them that we are all part of the human condition,” he wrote. He even showed some love to the O’Rourke family, as you can see below.

Bitter sweet Tears of happiness — LaVar Te El Culo (@cedricbixler_) November 7, 2018

Keep filming. Keep challenging. Keep fighting. Keep accountability lit under their feet. Keep showing them your bullet scars. Keep showing them the cages. Keep reminding them they work for us. Keep reminding them that we are all part of the human condition. — LaVar Te El Culo (@cedricbixler_) November 7, 2018

Nothing but mad respect to Beto’s family for going out there with him. Abrazos. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LaVar Te El Culo (@cedricbixler_) November 7, 2018

While it’s a bummer that O’Rourke lost, the impact of his campaign resounded throughout Texas, nearly turning a historically red state blue. And, hey, now that he’s got some free time, maybe Foss can book a reunion tour. Revisit one of the band’s songs, “Rise”, and listen to O’Rourke drum on The Swedes’ “Summer” below.