Charles Bradley final album, Black Velvet, has arrived: Stream

Charles Bradley, photo by Philip Cosores

Charles Bradley would’ve turned 70 on November 5th, and in celebration Daptone imprint Durham Records will release Black Velvet just a few days later on November 9th. Should you feel like commemorating the Screaming Eagle of Soul now, however, you can currently stream it in full now via NPR’s First Listen series.

(Read: Double Dap-Dipping: What’s Next for Daptone Records)



Black Velvet features new songs recorded during sessions for all three of Bradley’s previous albums: 2011’s No Time for Dreaming, 2013’s Victim of Love, and 2016’s Changes. Among its songs are a duet with LaRose Jackson called “Luv Jones”, along with alternate full band take of “Victim of Love” and three covers: Nirvana’s “Stay Away”, Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”, and Rodriguez’s “Slip Away”.

Previously, we got a taste of the record with “I Feel a Change” and “Can’t Fight the Feeling”.

Black Velvet Artwork:

Black Velvet Tracklist:

01. Can’t Fight The Feeling

02. Luv Jones

03. I Feel A Change

04. Slip Away

05. Black Velvet

06. Stay Away

07. Heart Of Gold

08. (I Hope You Find) The Good Life

09. Fly Little Girl

10. Victim Of Love (Electric Version)