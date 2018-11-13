Troye Sivan and Charli XCX perform “1999” on Fallon: Watch

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX on The Tonight Show

Troye Sivan has seen his career truly blossom since releasing his sophomore record, Bloom. On Monday night, the Aussie artist celebrated his success with a double-duty appearance on Jimmy Fallon. First, the 23-year-old sat down with The Tonight Show host to talk about his latest album, his collaborative single with Charli XCX, “1999”, and the early pop star days of Justin Timberlake.

After the chat, Sivan and Charli hit the stage to knock out a flashy, stunning performance of “1999”. Check out a replay of both the performance and the interview below.



Sivan recently appeared on Ellen to perform “Revelation”, his contribution to the film Boy Erased, which he also stars in. He also recently covered Queen’s “Somebody to Love” in celebration of the opening of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.