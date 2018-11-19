The Chemical Brothers announce new album, No Geography, plus 2019 tour dates

The Chemical Brothers

Last week, The Chemical Brothers unveiled the robot rave-filled music video for “Free Yourself”, their first new single in three years. The UK electronic music duo is back today with the announcement of a new album No Geography is scheduled for a Spring 2019 release through EMI. Additionally, the two-piece has mapped out its first tour dates in four years.

No Geography will mark the Brothers’ ninth full-length to date and follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Born in the Echoes from 2015. Although an official release date and tracklist still remain under wraps, the new album is expected to include “Free Yourself”.



As for their upcoming tour dates, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons have already lined up short stints in both North America (May 2019) and the UK (November 2019). The last time the pair played live was back in 2015. You can get tickets here.

Check out a tour announcement video below, followed by their full tour schedule.

The Chemical Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall #

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/24 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds First Direct Arena

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow SSE Hydro

11/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

# = w/ The Black Madonna

Revisit the futuristic clip for “Free Yourself”: