Children of Bodom announce new album Hexed

Children of Bodom, courtesy of Nuclear Blast

Finnish melodic death metal veterans Children of Bodom will return next year with a new album, titled Hexed. The band’s tenth studio disc will arrive on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records.

“People have said that the album is generally catchier,” says frontman Alexi Laiho of the new disc in press release. “So I started thinking about that, perhaps the song structures are easier to grasp on initial listen. But there’s some crazy shit in there, almost progressive or at least technical. There are certain melodies across the album that could have come from jazz songs, although they’re completely metal with us, of course (laughs).”



Adds bassist Henkka Blacksmith, “For me, it has always been very hard to describe our new music. In a way it always feels familiar, but the new stuff also always surprises me. Here we have something that’s very Bodom, but somehow we haven’t done this kind of stuff maybe ever. Then again, someone said that there’s somehow similar vibe to what Follow the Reaper had. I don’t know. Anyway, we had a really hard time choosing the songs for the two videos, I guess that’s a positive problem.”

Hexed will mark Children of Bodom’s follow-up to their 2015 disc, I Worship Chaos. The album is being produced by Mikko Karmila, who has helmed a number of CoB’s past releases.

Hexed Artwork:

Hexed Tracklist:

01. The Road

02. Under Grass and Clover

03. Glass Houses

04. Hecate’s Nightmare

05. Kick in the Spleen

06. Platitudes and Barren Words

07. Hexed

08. Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)

09. Say Never Look Back

10. Soon Departed

11. Knuckleduster

12. I Worship Chaos (live)

13. Morrigan (live)

14. Knuckleduster (remix)