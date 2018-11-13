Menu
Chris Cornell’s son stars in video for late rocker’s song “When Bad Does Good”: Watch a preview

The song is included in the upcoming Chris Cornell four-disc box set

by
on November 13, 2018, 12:13pm
Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell // Photo by Eric Tra

A new four-disc box set spanning the late Chris Cornell’s career and containing 11 previously unreleased tracks arrives this Friday (November 16th). One of those songs is “When Bad Does Good”, which was released in September upon the box set’s announcement. A 15-second preview clip of the music video has been unveiled, and it stars the legendary Soundgarden frontman’s son, Chris Cornell Jr.

The brief clip of the video, which will be released in full on Friday along with the box set, shows Cornell Jr. riding around a Seattle neighborhood on his bicycle delivering newspapers, reports Billboard. One of the homes he delivers to has the phrase “I Am Not Your Blowing Wind” on its stone step, a reference to a line from the Audioslave song “I Am the Highway”. See the clip in the tweet below:

The Cornell box set contains a combination of solo songs, Soundgarden tracks, Audioslave tunes, and more. A full tracklist can be seen here.

In other news, Cornell’s widow, Vicky, recently filed a lawsuit accusing one of the rock icon’s doctors of negligently overprescribing prescription drugs to the late musician.

