Chris Cornell tribute concert to feature Foo Fighters, Metallica, members of Soundgarden and Audioslave

Chris Cornell

An all-star tribute concert honoring rock legend Chris Cornell will take place in Los Angeles early next year.

“I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” will feature members of Cornell’s former bands, Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, as well as Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and other special guests. Jimmy Kimmel will host the evening.



“We are honored to have all these amazing artists and friends come together to pay tribute to and show their love and appreciation for Chris, his music and the mark he’s left on the world. We look forward to sharing this night with all the fans,” said Cornell’s wife, Vicky, in a statement.

(Read: Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle)

The concert is scheduled for January 16th at the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets, which go on sale Friday, November 16th, will benefit The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this painful and debilitating genetic disorder.

November 16th will also bring the release of a new career-spanning retrospective of Cornell’s music. Cornell’s son, Chris Cornell Jr., will appear in a video for one of the unreleased tracks, which is set to arrive on Friday.