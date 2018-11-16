Chris Cornell’s son stars in video for posthumous single “When Bad Does Good”: Watch

Chris Cornell Jr. in video for "When Bad Does Good"

Today brings the release of Chris Cornell, a new career-spanning retrospective box set collecting some of the music legend’s most notable songs, including his work in Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, in addition to 11 previously unreleased selections. One of those unreleased tracks is called “When Bad Does Good”, which was uncovered by Cornell’s wife, Vicky, after she was reminded of its existence by her husband’s friend, actor Josh Brolin. Now, to coincide with today’s box set release, the Chris Cornell Estate has unveiled an accompanying video for “When Bad Does Good”, starring Cornell’s son, Christopher Cornell Jr.

Cornell Jr. portrays a younger version of his father as a paper boy in Seattle. Various Lyrics and mementoes from Cornell’s career are interspersed throughout the video. Watch it below.



“For me this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now, not just to me and my family but the city of Seattle and all of his fans,” Cornell Jr. said in a statement.

“I wanted to highlight an aspect of Chris’ talents often overshadowed by his more obvious virtues (e.g., his monstrous guitar chops, operatic vocal range or commanding physical presence), which is his place as one of this generation’s greatest lyricists….but do it within a specific context that turned a simple, straightforward journey through the streets of Seattle into a eulogy, of sorts, with mystical undertones,” added Kevin Kerslake, who directed the video.

You can stream the full Chris Cornell box set here. A tribute concert honoring the rock legend is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles next month, featuring Foo Fighters, Metallica, and Ryan Adams, along with members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog.