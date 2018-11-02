Chris Cornell’s widow sues doctor over Soundgarden frontman’s suicide

Chris Cornell // Photo by Eric Tra

A year and a half after the tragic suicide of Chris Cornell, his widow, Vicky, has filed suit against one of the Soundgarden frontman’s doctor, accusing him of “negligently and repeatedly” prescribing dangerous prescription drugs to the legendary rocker.

According to The Associated Press, Vicky Cornell alleges in the lawsuit that Dr. Robert Koblin prescribed “dangerous mind-altering controlled substances to Chris Cornell which impaired Mr. Cornell’s cognition, clouded his judgment, and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life.”

Chris Cornell took his own life at the age of 52 in May 2017, following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit, with his official cause of death listed as suicide by hanging. While drugs were not cited as a cause of death in the autopsy report, Cornell’s system contained Ativan, barbiturates, caffeine, and a decongestant.

Vicky is specifically suing over the prescription of Ativan, which is a brand name for the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam. She claims that Dr. Koblin prescribed copious amounts of the drug to Cornell for 20 months leading up to his death, without consulting with the rocker as to whether he had a history of history of substance abuse.

The lawsuit further states that the”unmonitored use of such excessive amounts of Lorazepam … was known to increase the risk of suicide because it can severely impair judgment, thinking and impulse control and diminish the ability of a patient to think and act rationally.”

The lawsuit currently seeks damages to be determined later.