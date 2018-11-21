Christine and the Queens brilliantly cover Rihanna and Kate Bush: Stream

Christine and the Queens, photo by Jamie Morgan

Christine and the Queens are the latest act to record a session for BBC Live Lounge. The French project of Héloïse Letissier performed an in-studio version of “5 Dollars”, taken from new album Chris, but it was a unique cover/mashup of Rihanna and Kate Bush that deserves all the accolades.

Specifically, Letissier paired RiRi’s Anti standout “Kiss It Better” with Bush’s 1978 debut single, “Wuthering Heights”, as FADER points out. Under Letissier’s care, the resulting rendition simultaneously evokes a cool, confident sexiness and pulsing vulnerability — words that could easily describe all three women.



“When I think of Rihanna I think of empowerment,” the Christine and the Queens leader told the BBC. “Anti is all about being strong when you unfold, which is quite compelling I think. The strength never stops, it’s quite a feminist statement.”

Speaking later on the mashup, she added: “It’s so much about longing and being haunted by someone… The two songs just answer themselves beautifully.”

I hope to one day experience this cover live; I’m already envisioning some very dope and funky pelvic thrusts from Letissier, who knows how to put on a damn good show. Stream it here via BBC (scroll to the 2:10:00 mark).

In a tweet this morning, Letissier referenced both Rihanna and Heathcliff, one of the protagonists of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights. Bush’s single celebrated its 40th anniversary this past summer.

Kiss it better, Heathcliff 🌹 — Christ̵i̵n̵e̵ ̵a̵n̵d̵ ̵t̵h̵e̵ ̵q̵u̵e̵e̵n̵s̵ (@QueensChristine) November 21, 2018

Chris is out now and it’s outstanding.