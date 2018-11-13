CHVRCHES to release new EP, Hansa Session, on Friday

CHVRCHES

CHVRCHES will return with a new EP this Friday, November 16th. Dubbed Hansa Session, it features five new versions of songs taken from their most recent album, Love Is Dead.

The updated renditions were done using all-new acoustic and string quartet arrangements. As its name suggests, much of the EP was recorded at Berlin’s famed Hansa studios, where David Bowie completed his trilogy of albums (Low, “Heroes”, and Lodger). Other legendary acts like Depeche Mode, U2, and Iggy Pop also logged time there.



“When we had the opportunity to record at Hansa we jumped at it even though we were in the middle of a hectic tour,” CHVRCHES’ Iain Cook remarked in a statement. “It is such hallowed ground for me — my heroes Bowie, Depeche, Iggy, Siouxsie, Tangerine Dream, Nick Cave amongst others made arguably their best work in that building — and we hoped that when we went there, we would capture even just a tiny bit of that energy.”

The Glasgow synthpop outfit was also equally thrilled to put a fresh spin on their Love Is Dead material. “It was really fun to try to reinterpret the songs,” said singer Lauren Mayberry, “and still communicate the messages and emotions with different arrangements.”

Ahead of the EP’s release, the band has shared a teaser trailer. It includes footage from inside Hansa, as well as a taste of CHVRCHES’ new version of “Heaven/Hell”. Check it out below.

Hansa Session EP Artwork:

Hansa Session EP Tracklist:

01. Graffiti

02. Miracle

03. Get Out

04. Heaven/Hell

05. Really Gone

On a recent episode of This Must Be The Gig, CHVRCHES discussed life on the road and their very first shows. Take a listen below.

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS