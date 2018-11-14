Clutch announce 2019 US tour dates

Clutch // Photo by David Brendan Hall

Maryland rockers Clutch are gearing up to hit the road again next year. The band just announced a month’s worth of tour dates that will take them around the U.S. in February and March of 2019 to support their most recent album, Book of Bad Decisions.

The tour kicks off on February 19th at The Senate in Columbia, South Carolina, and wraps up on March 19th at New York’s Irving Plaza. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET through the band’s website. You can also get them here.



That last date should be of particular interest to New York-based Clutch fans as the band was forced to cancel the second gig of their two-night stand at Irving Plaza last month after frontman Neil Fallon inexplicably passed out on the street in Secaucus, New Jersey. According to the singer-guitarist’s social media account, no cause was found for the incident and the tour picked back up the next night in Philadelphia.

Clutch are currently heading off to Europe for a series of dates starting on November 27th in Amsterdam and have a few more 2018 U.S. dates on the docket, including a big New Year’s Eve gig in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Masonic Cleveland Auditorium.

Clutch 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

02/19 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

02/22 – Fayetteville, AR @ Majestic

02/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ

02/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity

02/26 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theater

02/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/01 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

03/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

03/08 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

03/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

03/14 – Green Bay, WI @ The Distillery

03/16 – Snowshoe, WV @ Ballhooter Spring Break, Snowshoe Mountain

03/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza’