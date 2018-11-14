Clutch announce 2019 US tour dates

Maryland rockers Clutch are gearing up to hit the road again next year. The band just announced a month’s worth of tour dates that will take them around the U.S. in February and March of 2019 to support their most recent album, Book of Bad Decisions.
The tour kicks off on February 19th at The Senate in Columbia, South Carolina, and wraps up on March 19th at New York’s Irving Plaza. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET through the band’s website. You can also get them here.
That last date should be of particular interest to New York-based Clutch fans as the band was forced to cancel the second gig of their two-night stand at Irving Plaza last month after frontman Neil Fallon inexplicably passed out on the street in Secaucus, New Jersey. According to the singer-guitarist’s social media account, no cause was found for the incident and the tour picked back up the next night in Philadelphia.
Clutch are currently heading off to Europe for a series of dates starting on November 27th in Amsterdam and have a few more 2018 U.S. dates on the docket, including a big New Year’s Eve gig in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Masonic Cleveland Auditorium.
Clutch 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:
02/19 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
02/22 – Fayetteville, AR @ Majestic
02/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ
02/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity
02/26 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theater
02/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
03/01 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
03/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
03/08 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
03/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
03/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
03/14 – Green Bay, WI @ The Distillery
03/16 – Snowshoe, WV @ Ballhooter Spring Break, Snowshoe Mountain
03/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza’