Corey Taylor rips “schmuck” Adam Levine over “rock music is nowhere” comment

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr. / Adam Levine, via Interscope

You don’t want to get under the skin of Corey Taylor, because the man who sings “People = Shit” will tear you apart. In a new interview, Adam Levine said “rock music is nowhere,” leading the Slipknot frontman to rip apart the Maroon 5 singer in a tweet.

Levine was asked by Variety if he considered Maroon 5 to be “pop, rock, or urban”, to which he replied, “Something unique to this band is that we have always looked to hip-hop, R&B, all rhythmic forms of music, from back when we were writing our first album to now. Rock music is nowhere, really. I don’t know where it is. If it’s around, no one’s invited me to the party. All of the innovation and the incredible things happening in music are in hip-hop. It’s better than everything else.”



When Taylor caught wind of Levine’s comments, the rocker tweeted, “Just because you claim to have ‘Moves Like Jagger’ doesn’t mean you come anywhere CLOSE to ROCKING like Jagger. Tell that schmuck to go back to The fucking ‘Voice’.”

Three years ago, Taylor tore into Kanye West after the rapper claimed that he was the “greatest living rock star on the planet.” The Slipknot / Stone Sour singer told Kanye via Music Choice, “Kanye, you are not — not — the greatest living rock star of all time. The fact that you had to tell people that kinda says it all. You remind me of the guy who brags about pussy — they never get as much as they brag about. Stop it!”

Slipknot, meanwhile, are set to enter the studio at the start of the new year to record their next album, which is tentatively due in mid 2019. The band released the new song “All Out Life” on Halloween.