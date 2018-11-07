Corrosion of Conformity announce 2019 North American tour with Crowbar and more

Corrosion of Conformity announced today that they will be setting off on a North American tour next year in support of their most recent album, No Cross No Crown.
This new trek will kick off on January 19th at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, Texas, and wrap up on February 27th at Nashville, Tennessee’s The Cowan. CoC will get support on all dates by Crowbar and Mothership, with Weedeater and The Obsessed joining the fun for different legs of the tour.
Corrosion of Conformity have been plenty busy this year with headlining shows around the U.S., festival dates, and their recent run of shows in the UK and Ireland. The band has also announced that they’ll be setting sail next October as part of Megadeth’s MegaCruise.
No Cross No Crown was released this past January, and was the first album to feature guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan since the band got back together in 2010. When CoC reformed after an extended hiatus, Keenan was unable to rejoin the fold due to his obligations with Down. The album landed at #3 in the Top Hard Music Albums Chart, making it the highest charting record in the band’s history.
Corrosion of Conformity 2019 Tour Dates:
01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
01/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
01/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
01/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
01/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
01/31 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
02/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
02/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
02/05 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee
02/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
02/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/09 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
02/10 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
02/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
02/13 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
02/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
02/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
02/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
02/24 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
02/26 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan