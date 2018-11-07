Corrosion of Conformity announce 2019 North American tour with Crowbar and more

Corrosion of Conformity

Corrosion of Conformity announced today that they will be setting off on a North American tour next year in support of their most recent album, No Cross No Crown.

This new trek will kick off on January 19th at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, Texas, and wrap up on February 27th at Nashville, Tennessee’s The Cowan. CoC will get support on all dates by Crowbar and Mothership, with Weedeater and The Obsessed joining the fun for different legs of the tour.

Corrosion of Conformity have been plenty busy this year with headlining shows around the U.S., festival dates, and their recent run of shows in the UK and Ireland. The band has also announced that they’ll be setting sail next October as part of Megadeth’s MegaCruise.

No Cross No Crown was released this past January, and was the first album to feature guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan since the band got back together in 2010. When CoC reformed after an extended hiatus, Keenan was unable to rejoin the fold due to his obligations with Down. The album landed at #3 in the Top Hard Music Albums Chart, making it the highest charting record in the band’s history.

Corrosion of Conformity 2019 Tour Dates:

01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

01/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

01/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

01/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

01/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

01/31 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

02/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

02/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

02/05 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee

02/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

02/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/09 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

02/10 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

02/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

02/13 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

02/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

02/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

02/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

02/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

02/24 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

02/26 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan