Couple ejected from Machine Head show for having sex in front row

Machine Head, photo by Travis Shinn

Shortly before embarking on their current North American tour, Machine Head announced it would be the last outing to feature the band’s current lineup, as guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain will be exiting the metal group.

While Machine Head have been receiving love from fans throughout the trek, with a few shows left, one couple at the band’s San Diego show on Wednesday night (November 21st) decided to give the metal veterans a little more than they’d bargained for, by having sex in the front row while the band was performing.



Machine Head mentioned the debauchery when thanking fans after the show on Twitter and Facebook, writing, “San Diego! HOLY… FREAKIN… SH*T!!!?? When a guy and gal get ejected for having sex during “Davidian” (in the front row no less!?) you know it’s gonna complete insanity! *no joke!*… WOW, what a welcome back you gave us, we are blown away! Epic circle pits, the jumping was crazy, boobies, sing-a-longs, crowd-surfing-mania, couples having sex!!?”⠀

⠀

The band added, “San Diego, after an 11 year break from each other, you are officially “un-fired”! Hands down the best show we have EVER played in your amazing city, and one of the wildest and rowdiest of the entire tour! Thank you all so much for an UNFORGETTABLE night of raging!!”

San Diego! HOLY… FREAKIN… SH*T!!!?? When a guy and gal get ejected for having sex during "Davidian" (in the front row no less!?) you know it's gonna complete insanity! *no joke!*… WOW, what a welcome back you gave us, we are blown away! Thank you San Diego!! pic.twitter.com/gDBqLWs2wM — Machine Head (@MfnH) November 22, 2018

Machine Head’s last-ever tour featuring this lineup wraps up tomorrow night (November 24th) in Santa Cruz, California. While the future of the band is up in the air following the trek, frontman Robb Flynn has vowed to continue Machine Head with a new lineup.