Creed II soundtrack featuring Kendrick, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bon Iver has arrived: Stream

Today marks the release of Mike WiLL Made-It’s star-studded soundtrack to the upcoming Creed II, one of our most anticipated films of the fall. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.
We’ve already heard ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz’s “Kill ‘Em With Success”, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams “The Mantra”, but that still leaves tracks from Bon Iver, Lil’ Wayne, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Vince Staples, ASAP Rocky, and Rick Ross, as well as a posse cut called “F.I.G.H.T.” featuring Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo, and Juicy J. Cast member Tessa Thompson even gets in on the action, joining Gunna for a track called “Midnight”.
(Read: Yo, Adrian! I Did It! I Marathoned All Five Rocky Sequels!)
Mike WiLL Made-It called it the “COLLABORATIVE PROJECT OF THE YEAR, OR MAYBE OF OUR GENERATION” on Instagram, and it’s hard to argue with him. How does it stack up against Kendrick’s Black Panther soundtrack? Find out for yourself.
Creed II hits theaters on November 21st.
Creed II: The Album Tracklist:
01. Amen (Pre Fight Prayer) – Lil Wayne
02. Do You Need Power? (Walk Out Music) – Bon Iver
03. We Can Hit (Round 1) – Crime Mobb & Slim Jxmmi
04. Kill’em With Success – Eearz, ScHoolboy Q & 2 Chainz
05. Check – Nas & Rick Ross
06. Fate – Young Thug & Swae Lee
07. Shea Butter Baby – Ari Lennox & J. Cole
08. The Mantra – Pharrell & Kendrick Lamar
09. Watching Me – Rae Sremmurd & Kodak Black
10. F.I.G.H.T – Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo & Juicy J
11. Running – A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg & Nicki Minaj
12. Midnight – Tessa Thompson & Gunna
13. Bless Me (Demo) – Ama Lou
14. Ice Cold (Final Round) – Vince Staples
15. Love Me Like That (Champion Love) – Ella Ma