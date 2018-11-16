Creed II soundtrack featuring Kendrick, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bon Iver has arrived: Stream

Michael B. Jordan, Creed II

Today marks the release of Mike WiLL Made-It’s star-studded soundtrack to the upcoming Creed II, one of our most anticipated films of the fall. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

We’ve already heard ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz’s “Kill ‘Em With Success”, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams “The Mantra”, but that still leaves tracks from Bon Iver, Lil’ Wayne, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Vince Staples, ASAP Rocky, and Rick Ross, as well as a posse cut called “F.I.G.H.T.” featuring Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo, and Juicy J. Cast member Tessa Thompson even gets in on the action, joining Gunna for a track called “Midnight”.



Mike WiLL Made-It called it the “COLLABORATIVE PROJECT OF THE YEAR, OR MAYBE OF OUR GENERATION” on Instagram, and it’s hard to argue with him. How does it stack up against Kendrick’s Black Panther soundtrack? Find out for yourself.

Creed II hits theaters on November 21st.

Creed II: The Album Tracklist:

01. Amen (Pre Fight Prayer) – Lil Wayne

02. Do You Need Power? (Walk Out Music) – Bon Iver

03. We Can Hit (Round 1) – Crime Mobb & Slim Jxmmi

04. Kill’em With Success – Eearz, ScHoolboy Q & 2 Chainz

05. Check – Nas & Rick Ross

06. Fate – Young Thug & Swae Lee

07. Shea Butter Baby – Ari Lennox & J. Cole

08. The Mantra – Pharrell & Kendrick Lamar

09. Watching Me – Rae Sremmurd & Kodak Black

10. F.I.G.H.T – Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo & Juicy J

11. Running – A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg & Nicki Minaj

12. Midnight – Tessa Thompson & Gunna

13. Bless Me (Demo) – Ama Lou

14. Ice Cold (Final Round) – Vince Staples

15. Love Me Like That (Champion Love) – Ella Ma