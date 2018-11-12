Creed II soundtrack tracklist revealed: Kendrick, Bon Iver, Lil Wayne, Nas, and more

Creed II

Super producer Mike WiLL Made-It has been tasked with producing the soundtrack to Creed II, and he’s making impressive use of his rolodex. ScHooolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz all appeared on the soundtrack’s first single, “Kill ‘Em With Success”. Now, the full tracklist reveals a number of other A-list guest contributors, including Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver, Ll Wayne, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Vince Staples, ASAP Rocky, and Rick Ross.

A number of the 15 tracks come in the form of collaborations. Kendrick and Pharrell appear together on “The Mantra”; ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg link up with Minaj on “Runnin”; and Nas and Rick Ross unite for “Check”. A posse track called “F.I.G.H.T.” boasts Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo, and Juicy J. Another track, “Midnight” features Gunna alongside one of the film’s stars, Tessa Thompson.



There are also a number of solo contributions, including a Bon Iver track called “Power (Walk Out Music)”. (Purely speculative, but perhaps this is a version of “Do You Need Power?” from Bon Iver’s collaboration with TU Music?) Tracks from Lil Wayne (“Amen (Pre Fight Prayer)”), Vince Staples (“Ice Cold (Final Round)”), Ama Lou (“Bless Me”), and Ella Mai (Love Me Like That (Champion Love)”) also appear.

We’ll see how all these tracks fit into the film when Creed II opens on November 21st. Find the complete Creed II: The Album tracklist below.

RARE COLLABS , LOUD MIXES , NEW FLOWS , FRESH MELODIES

NEW TEMPO’S , NEW FREQUENCIES REAL MESSAGES IN THE MOST ORGANIC WAY. THE SOUNDTRACK / COLLABORATION ALBUM GAME WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER THIS . 🤯🥊💨‼️ CREED II : THE ALBUM TRACKLIST pic.twitter.com/p5lvgyXhtr — Mike WiLL Made It 🐋🌊 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 12, 2018

Revisit the latest Creed II trailer below.