Cult Leader unveil crushing new track “Isolation in the Land of Milk and Honey”: Stream

Cult Leader, photo by Bobby Cochran

Cult Leader are unleashing their second full-length album, A Patient Man, this Friday, November 9th, and the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the scorching new track, “Isolation in the Land of Milk and Honey” (listen below).

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, Cult Leader are a genre-defying band that bring elements of extreme metal, hardcore, crust punk, metalcore and dark wave to their music. Songs on the new album range from the chaotic intensity you hear on “Isolation in the Land of Milk and Honey” to the haunting beauty of the previously released “To Achlys”.



Of the new track, vocalist Anthony Lucero tells us, “‘Isolation in the Land of Milk and Honey’ is about mental self-cannibalism.”

A Patient Man was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio in Massachusetts. The album is available for pre-order at this location, and you can catch Cult Leader on tour with God Mother beginning at the end of this month. See the dates below.

Cult Leader 2018 Tour Dates:

11/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake %

11/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Farewell Transmission %

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

12/01 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *

12/04 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus *

12/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground *

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s *

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

12/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottar *

12/11 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s *

12/12 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight *

12/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn *

12/14 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

12/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos Bar

12/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Inside ^

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ Double Wide ^

12/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red ^

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Satellite ^

12/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside ^

% w/ God Mother

* w/ God Mother, Primitive Weapons

^ w/ God Mother, Echo Beds