CupcakKe unleashes new album Eden: Stream

CupcakKe

Chicago-born rapper CupcakKe has just served up her new album, Eden. It’s available to stream in full below via Spotify.

Eden marks CupcakKe’s second full-length of 2018 following the acclaimed Ephorize, released in January. It’s the MC’s fourth album overall since launching her career in 2012.

The 12-track effort includes titles like “Garfield”, “Danged”, “Prenup”, and “Don’t Post Me”. Also included are “Quiz” and “Blackjack”, two singles CupcakKe released earlier this year.

CupcakKe recently wrapped up her “Queen Elizabitch” US tour. She was originally scheduled to hit the road with Iggy Azalea later this year, but dropped out last minute in order to dedicate more time to Eden. CupcakKe promised to plan a new tour around the album.

Eden Artwork:

Eden Tracklist (?? got from Wiki):

01. PetSmart

02. Cereal and Water

03. Quiz

04. Garfield

05. Dangled

06. Starbucks

07. Typo

08. Prenup

09. Blackjack

10. Fabric

11. Don’t Post Me

12. A.U.T.I.S.M.