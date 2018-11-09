Menu
CupcakKe unleashes new album Eden: Stream

The Chicago rapper's second LP of the year

on November 09, 2018, 1:11am
Stream Cupcakke Eden New album
CupcakKe

Chicago-born rapper CupcakKe has just served up her new album, Eden. It’s available to stream in full below via Spotify.

Eden marks CupcakKe’s second full-length of 2018 following the acclaimed Ephorize, released in January. It’s the MC’s fourth album overall since launching her career in 2012.

The 12-track effort includes titles like “Garfield”, “Danged”, “Prenup”, and “Don’t Post Me”. Also included are “Quiz” and “Blackjack”, two singles CupcakKe released earlier this year.

CupcakKe recently wrapped up her “Queen Elizabitch” US tour. She was originally scheduled to hit the road with Iggy Azalea later this year, but dropped out last minute in order to dedicate more time to Eden. CupcakKe promised to plan a new tour around the album.

Eden Artwork:

cupcakke eden album stream listen CupcakKe unleashes new album Eden: Stream

Eden Tracklist (?? got from Wiki):
01. PetSmart
02. Cereal and Water
03. Quiz
04. Garfield
05. Dangled
06. Starbucks
07. Typo
08. Prenup
09. Blackjack
10. Fabric
11. Don’t Post Me
12. A.U.T.I.S.M.

