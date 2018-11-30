Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

SOB x RBE’s Daboii releases new solo album, Neva Lookin Back: Stream

The Vallejo group’s gristly firestarter also shares the video for lead single “Back 2 Skoo”

by
on November 30, 2018, 6:05pm
0 comments
Daboii Neva Lookin Back Back 2 skoo music video album stream
Daboii

With 2018 drawing to a close, it’s difficult to overstate just how massive this year was for the Vallejo rap quartet SOB x RBE. The Bay Area insurgents managed to break through the region’s notorious glass ceiling with unstoppable career momentum that included a national tour opening for 21 Savage and Post Malone, a prominent spot on Kendrick Lamar’s high-profile Black Panther soundtrack, and two full-length albums, the trunk-rattling GANGIN and it’s smoother but still raucous follow-up GANGIN II.

All the same, break-up rumors have been circulating around the group following a since-deleted Instagram post by Yhung T.O suggesting as much. Concurrently, each member has been steadily amassing a catalog of solo cuts throughout the year. Slimmy B released an EP called Feel My Pain this summer, and Yhung T.O. – the closest SOB x RBE has to a modern day sing-rapper – is expected to release his solo mixtape Misunderstood soon.

Today, SOB x RBE’s gristly firestarter Daboii follows the leads of his groupmates with his solo full-length Neva Lookin Back. The 14-track effort is led by the equal parts twinkling and turbulent single “Back 2 Skoo”, which comes with its accompanying music video. Check it out below.

Stream the entirety of Neva Lookin Back below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Neva Lookin Back Artwork:

Neva Lookin Bac Daboii Solo Album

Neva Lookin Back Tracklist:
01. Neva Looking Back
02. Today
03. Survival
04. True Colors
05. Ridin
06. World On My Shoulders
07. Tragedy
08. Onna Gang
09. Long Run
10. Bak 2 Skoo
11. Back On My Shit
12. Bulletproof
13. What Is Love
14. Sum It Up

This makes Lul G the sole SOBxRBE member to have not released or teased a solo project in 2018 — but the year’s not over yet.

Previous Story
Live Nation to offer unlimited lawn access concert passes for select amphitheaters this summer
No comments