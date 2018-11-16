Daughters unveil dates for 2019 North American tour

Fresh off the release of their critically acclaimed new album, You Won’t Get What You Want, Rhode Island noise rockers Daughters have announced dates for a 2019 North American tour.
The trek kicks off February 16th in Philadelphia and runs through a March 13th show in Brooklyn, New York. Daughters will be supported by Blanck Mass for the entire run. Tickets are on sale now, with dates listed below.
Daughters had gone on hiatus in 2010 but started playing shows again in 2013. You Won’t Get What You Want marks the band’s first album in eight years.
“Thank you to everyone who has made this return not only successful but thoroughly enjoyable,” said singer Alexis Marshall in a press release announcing the tour. “We are very excited to continue on, revisit some familiar places and return to others after a long hiatus.”
Following the North American jaunt, Daughters will hit Europe and the UK for a trek that launches April 5th in St. Petersburg, Russia.
You Won’t Get What You Want was released on October 19th, and earned a rave review here at Heavy Consequence, with our writer calling it “a brave and excellent addition to Daughters’ discography.”
This weekend, Daughters will close out their 2018 touring with a pair of shows in Chicago.
Daughters Tour Dates:
11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
02/19 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
02/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
02/22 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
02/23 – St. Louis, MO @ FUBAR
02/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St
02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
03/05 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/09 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
03/11 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa
03/12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
04/05 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Mod Club
04/06 – Moscow, RU @ Club
04/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Concerts
04/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Juha West
04/10 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
04/11 – Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, BE @ Le Botanique
04/12 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia Club
04/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
04/14 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn
04/15 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
04/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
04/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
04/18 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
04/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
04/20 – London, UK @ The Dome