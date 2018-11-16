Daughters unveil dates for 2019 North American tour

Daughters, photo by Reid Haithcock

Fresh off the release of their critically acclaimed new album, You Won’t Get What You Want, Rhode Island noise rockers Daughters have announced dates for a 2019 North American tour.

The trek kicks off February 16th in Philadelphia and runs through a March 13th show in Brooklyn, New York. Daughters will be supported by Blanck Mass for the entire run. Tickets are on sale now, with dates listed below.



Daughters had gone on hiatus in 2010 but started playing shows again in 2013. You Won’t Get What You Want marks the band’s first album in eight years.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this return not only successful but thoroughly enjoyable,” said singer Alexis Marshall in a press release announcing the tour. “We are very excited to continue on, revisit some familiar places and return to others after a long hiatus.”

Following the North American jaunt, Daughters will hit Europe and the UK for a trek that launches April 5th in St. Petersburg, Russia.

You Won’t Get What You Want was released on October 19th, and earned a rave review here at Heavy Consequence, with our writer calling it “a brave and excellent addition to Daughters’ discography.”

This weekend, Daughters will close out their 2018 touring with a pair of shows in Chicago.

Daughters Tour Dates:

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

02/19 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

02/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/22 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

02/23 – St. Louis, MO @ FUBAR

02/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St

02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/09 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

03/12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

04/05 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Mod Club

04/06 – Moscow, RU @ Club

04/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Concerts

04/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Juha West

04/10 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

04/11 – Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, BE @ Le Botanique

04/12 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia Club

04/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/14 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn

04/15 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

04/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

04/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

04/18 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

04/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

04/20 – London, UK @ The Dome