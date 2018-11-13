Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl cooks BBQ for LA firefighters battling California wildfires

Rock 'n' roll's immortal hero proves downright heroic with smoked meats

by
on November 13, 2018, 9:45am
0 comments
Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Neil Peart Coffee Addiction
Dave Grohl, photo by Philip Cosores

There goes my hero: As California wildfires continue ravaging the state to everyone’s horror, Dave Grohl has taken matters into his own hands by starting his own for the very men and women saving the day.

As NME reports, the Foo Fighters frontman treated Calabasas’ Fire Station 88 to a free BBQ on Monday night, providing the firefighters with savory smoked meats from his newly minted Backbeat BBQ.

Here’s a nice portrait of the evening via the 88’s Instagram:

 

And some video of Grohl in action:

 

California remains in a state of emergency as the fires continue to claim more lives and property. Fellow musicians including Neil Young, Miley Cyrus, and Fred Durst all lost their homes in the blaze, while many others were forced to evacuate. Please visit the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund for information on how to make the appropriate donations in support.

Previous Story
Noël Wells adds “singer-songwriter” to outstanding resume with debut single “Sunrise”: Stream
Next Story
Troye Sivan and Charli XCX perform “1999” on Fallon: Watch
No comments