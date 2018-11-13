Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl cooks BBQ for LA firefighters battling California wildfires

Dave Grohl, photo by Philip Cosores

There goes my hero: As California wildfires continue ravaging the state to everyone’s horror, Dave Grohl has taken matters into his own hands by starting his own for the very men and women saving the day.

As NME reports, the Foo Fighters frontman treated Calabasas’ Fire Station 88 to a free BBQ on Monday night, providing the firefighters with savory smoked meats from his newly minted Backbeat BBQ.



Here’s a nice portrait of the evening via the 88’s Instagram:

And some video of Grohl in action:

California remains in a state of emergency as the fires continue to claim more lives and property. Fellow musicians including Neil Young, Miley Cyrus, and Fred Durst all lost their homes in the blaze, while many others were forced to evacuate. Please visit the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund for information on how to make the appropriate donations in support.