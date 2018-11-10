Dave Grohl knows exactly who he wants to play him in his eventual biopic

Dave Grohl and Shelley Duvall

It might come in five years or 50, but one-time Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will one day get his own biopic. Grohl considered the possibility during a recent interview with 95.5 KLOS (via Tone Deaf), and didn’t hesitate to name the actor who he’d like to see play him.

“I’m going for Shelley Duvall,” he said. “Like, look at Shelley Duvall from The Shining, she’s like, ’Get Away From Me! Get Away From Me!’. Like, that’s me. That’s totally me.” Sticking with the Shining theme, Grohl went on to say bandmate Taylor Hawkins should be played by Jack Nicholson, the film’s axe-wielding psycho killer.



(Read: 12 Music Biopics We Wanna See)

Obviously, Duvall and Nicholson have aged out of the roles by this point, but should there ever be a Shining remake…

Grohl recently guested on Tenacious D’s new album, rocked the vote alongside the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and shared the stage with St. Vincent and Beck for a cover of Blondie’s “Rapture”.