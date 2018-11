Yeah Yeah Yeahs with Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl, Beck, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs all participated in a get-out-the-vote event put on by Swing Left and held in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Grohl, playing drums, backed Beck for a performance of “Where It’s At”, which included a snippet of Chic’s “Good Times”. Later, Grohl accompanied Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O and Nick Zinner as they ran through “Heads Will Roll”.



Replay both performances below, and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday.