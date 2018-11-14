Dave Grohl opens up about what he learned from Kurt Cobain’s death

Nirvana

Dave Grohl’s been honest about the ways he’s still reckoning with the loss of his Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain 24 years ago. In a GQ cover story from May, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he still can’t listen to his old band. Now, in a recent interview with PBS, he took a moment to discuss what he learned from Cobain’s passing.

“When Kurt died, I remember the next day and thinking, ‘I still get to live’,” he says in the below clip. “So I’m going to live everyday like it’s my last one. Even if it’s the worst day, I’m gonna try to appreciate it.”



He added, emphatically, “And I still feel that way. I never wanna die. I honestly feel like if get to do this, and I’ve got these beautiful kids… I’m all good. That’s how I feel.”

It’s a lovely moment from the interview, one that resonates before Grohl even speaks. The pall that falls over his face when the interviewer mentions Cobain is enough to break your heart. Watch it below.

