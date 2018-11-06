Dave Grohl: I’d love to play drums in AC/DC but “Phil Rudd is back” — and that’s a good thing

Dave Grohl, photo by David Brendan Hall

Dave Grohl has shared his mighty drum skills with a bevy of bands, either as a member or a guest, but there’s one more band for which he’d love to get behind the kit — and that’s the legendary AC/DC.



During an interview with Forbes about the midterm elections, Grohl was asked if there was a dream act he’d love to play drums for, and he promptly answered, “AC/DC. That’s the last one. Phil Rudd is back, though.”

He continued, “If you dive back into their back catalog, that early shit, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove. That’s the thing. And it’s because of Phil Rudd. It’s AC/DC, but that guy holds the key.”

As previously reported, it appears that classic members Rudd and singer Brian Johnson are back in AC/DC, judging from photos that surfaced over the summer, showing them outside the band’s recording studio in Vancouver, Canada.

Rudd basically forced himself out of the band for a few years after being charged with threatening to kill a man and drug possession. He was sentenced to eight months home detention, having already been replaced in AC/DC by Chris Slade.

Johnson, meanwhile, had to leave the band when it was determined he was at risk of total hearing loss. He was famously replaced by Axl Rose as AC/DC completed their “Rock or Bust” tour.

Meanwhile, Grohl was at an LA benefit concert to get out the vote when being interviewed by Forbes, and he was asked what made him come to the event. “Growing up outside of Washington, DC, the underground music scene there was always very political,” explained Grohl. “So from the Dischord bands to a lot of the bands from the suburbs if there was an event or a protest that involved music it was usually one of our bands.”

At that very same event, the Foo Fighters frontman played drums behind the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Beck. Watch video footage here.