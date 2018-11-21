Hear Dave Grohl drumming on rare 1985 track from D.C. punk band Mission Impossible: Stream

Much has been made of Dave Grohl’s early-career punk band Scream, which saw its first album reissued earlier this year. It turns out, however, that Scream wasn’t Grohl’s only teenage outlet. As a teen in D.C., Grohl also played drums in a band called Mission Impossible, and Rolling Stone just linked up with Scott Crawford, the filmmaker behind the 2014 documentary Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, D.C., to share “Now I’m Alone”, a rare 1985 recording from the group.

Short, loud, and propelled by Grohl’s crushing, rapid-fire drum work, “Now I’m Alone” will join other rare tracks from the D.C. punk scene on a Salad Days companion compilation. “Mission Impossible were a phenomenal, albeit short-lived, live band,” Crawford told Rolling Stone. “I went to several of their practices in Virginia and just sat back and watch them go nuts. They were all superb musicians and watching Dave behind the drum kit was always a thrill.”



Now, give a listen to “Now I’m Alone”:

Jawbox, Shudder To Think, and Government issue also appear on the soundtrack, which Crawford curated to highlight “important bands from D.C. whose music defined the era for me.” He added, “Plus, I felt like their music would resonate now with listeners all around the world. At its core, this music is timeless.”

See the tracklist for the album below.

Salad Days Tracklist:

01. Jawbox – Motorist

02. Shudder to Think – Chocolate

03. Double-0 – Death of a Friend

04. Holy Rollers – What You Said

05. Mission Impossible – Now I’m Alone

06. Youth Brigade – It’s About Time That We Had a Change

07. Kingface – Tired

08. Gray Matter – Swann Street” (Live at the Black Cat, 2013)

09. Swiz – Godspeed

10. Government Issue – Where You Live

11. Marginal Man – Under a Shadow

12. United Mutation – Sensations Fix

13. Black Market Baby – Downward Christian Soldiers

14. Fire Party – Drowning Intentions

15. Soulside – Name in Mind

16. Iron Cross – You’re a Rebel

17. Void – Who Are You

18. HR – Epilogue