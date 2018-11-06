Dave Mustaine teases new music as Megadeth begin work on 16th album

Megadeth, photo by David Brendan Hall

Yesterday, it was announced that Megadeth will be spending part of 2019 on the road as Ozzy Osbourne’s opening act, and now comes word that the thrash metal group has begun working on a new album.

The band’s leader, Dave Mustaine, has taken to social media recently to tease the sessions for what will be the group’s 16th studio effort with a small snippet of music. The guitarist posted a clip to his Instagram account of drummer Dirk Verbeuren pounding his way through a practice run for one of a new tune.



According to recent interviews, the members of Megadeth have spent part of the summer sharing ideas for riffs and songs, which Mustaine has been using to form the material for this new album. Mustaine has also hinted that the record will be out in 2019.

Now it looks like 2019 is looking pretty good for a new disc, as Mustaine sent out a tweet on Saturday that announced that sessions had begun in earnest with Chris Rakestraw, the producer who helped make Megadeth’s Grammy-winning last album, Dystopia. The new disc will mark the first Megadeth album featuring Verbeuren, as Lamb of God’s Chris Adler played drums on Dystopia.

Today, our drummer @VerbeurenDirk and I start @Megadeth Album 16 with Dystopia co-producer and @Grammy winning partner Chris Rakestraw at my side again. No Rest For The Wicked! (relax…that’s not the new title). 😉 — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) November 3, 2018

The next year looks to be another busy one for the band no matter if the album comes out or not. In addition to the dates with Ozzy, Megadeth will be embarking on their first-ever Megacruise. The thrash masters set sail on October 13th and will be joined by Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion of Conformity, Armored Saint, and many others. Mustaine has also mentioned the launch of a new music and craft beer tour called “Kegadeth”.