Dead & Company announce 2019 U.S. summer tour

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have mapped out a U.S. tour for next summer.
The 19-date outing kicks off May 31st in Mountain View, California and runs through early July. The itinerary includes multiple nights at iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the George Amphitheatre in George, WA, and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
You can find the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 8th.
Dead & Company consists of surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.
Dead & Company 2019 Tour Dates:
01/17-20 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Barcelo Maya
05/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/07 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/08 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/06 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field