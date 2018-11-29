Dead & Company announce 2019 U.S. summer tour

Dead & Company, photo by Ben Kaye

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have mapped out a U.S. tour for next summer.



The 19-date outing kicks off May 31st in Mountain View, California and runs through early July. The itinerary includes multiple nights at iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the George Amphitheatre in George, WA, and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

You can find the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 8th.

Dead & Company consists of surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

Dead & Company 2019 Tour Dates:

01/17-20 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Barcelo Maya

05/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/07 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

06/08 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

06/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/06 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field