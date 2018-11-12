Dido announces new album, Still On My Mind, shares “Hurricanes”: Stream

Dido

The English hitmaker Dido is set to return with her first album in five years. Titled Still On My Mind, it’s due for release on March 8th through BMG.

The forthcoming effort serves as Dido’s fifth overall and follow-up to Girl Who Got Away, the 2013 LP which featured producers Jeff Bhasker and Greg Kurstin. Much of Still On My Mind was written and recorded in England as “a result of the fruitful and incredibly natural production/songwriting partnership” with brother Rollo, who contributed extensively to all of her previous releases.



“It was simple, I only wanted to make another album if it was with him,” the 46-year-old Grammy-nominated singer noted in a statement. “It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home.”

Still On My Mind is said to carry a “dance and electronic music sensibility,” an ambiance that can be heard on its spiraling, synthpop-leaning lead single, “Hurricanes”. Hear it for yourself below.

Still On My Mind Artwork:

In support of the new album, Dido has already mapped out her first tour in 15 years, which includes a North American run in June. Along with new material off Still On My Mind, her setlist is expected to include smash singles like No Angel cut “Here With Me” and “White Flag”, taken from 2003’s Life For Rent. You can grab tickets here.

Dido 2019 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/07 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

05/08 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Acrimboldi

05/10 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

05/11 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/21 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/29 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/30 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/26 – Sa Francisco, CA @ Masonic

06/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

06/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo