Drake had an armored truck deliver $100,000 in cash to Atlanta strip club

Future and Drake

Future turns 35 years old today, and to celebrate his good buddy Drake joined the likes of Lil Yachty, Jacquees, and Pastor Troy for a party at Atlanta’s Magic City strip club last night. The club was refashioned as “Future City,” according to TMZ, which add that Drake literally had an armored truck deliver $100,000 in cash to the premises. The cash, it goes without saying, was there for the rappers to literally rain down upon attendees. Yes, rappers really do live as they do in their music videos.

Hennessey and Don Julio were the drinks of the night—30 bottles of each were consumed by the crowd—and it’s said that Indaglow Productions spent $10,000 on the rebrand. TMZ adds, however, that the party was “cut short” when reports of gunfire brought cops to the party around 3 a.m. No evidence was found of the gunshot claims, but “the vibe was definitely killed and people started clearing out.”



As if it were any surprise, both rappers were on Forbes’ list of the highest paid rappers.

Drake shared his most recent album, Scorpion, back in July, while Future just dropped WRLD ON DRUGS, a collaborative mixtape with JUICE WRLD.