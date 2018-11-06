Dream Theater reveal release date for new album, unveil venues for 2019 North American tour

Dream Theater, photo by Mark Maryanovich

As reported over the weekend, prog-metal wizards Dream Theater are set to release their 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, early next year, with a North American tour to follow. But just today, the band revealed the official release date for the album as February 22nd, and unveiled the venues for the upcoming tour.

The band had launched an alternate reality game that allowed fans to find out details about the album, including the artwork and a video teaser. And word is that the record is a “return to the band’s roots” in the wake of the muted reaction that their last LP The Astonishing received from critics and fans.



The new press release from Dream Theater on Distance Over Time offers up even more behind-the-scenes information about the sessions, which began at a private location in upstate New York this past June where the group wrote and recorded most of the material while also living at a residence adjacent to the studio.

“It was like going back to summer camp,” vocalist James LaBrie said in a statement. “Being around each other the whole time made it that much more of a profound experience. I think the songs reflect the energy. It was a lot of fun to have a situation so powerful at this point in our career.”

The album was produced by the band’s guitarist John Petrucci, who said of the sessions that his “goal was to try and create the best sounding Dream Theater record we’ve ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music.”

He added, “I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio.”

In addition, the release of this new record finds Dream Theater working with a new label, Sony Music’s InsideOutMusic imprint, and gearing up to tour North America starting in March. Cities and dates were revealed over the weekend, and now venues have been announced, as well.

The trek, which is in support of the new album and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory, kicks off in San Diego on March 20th and wraps up on May 4th in Mexico City, with more 2019 shows expected to be added. A full list of dates can be seen below, and info on tickets and VIP packages are available over at the band’s website. You can also grab tickets here.

Distance Over Time Artwork:

Dream Theater 2019 Tour Dates:

03/20 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

03/28 – St. Paul, MN @ The Ordway

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Theater

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

04/05 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

04/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole-Cabaret Du

04/08 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/09 – Oakdale, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale

04/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

04/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/13 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

04/15 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

04/17 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC

04/22 – Charlotte, NC @Ovens Auditorium

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

04/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

05/04 – Mexico City, Mexico – @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez