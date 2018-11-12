Dropkick Murphys announce 2019 St. Patrick’s Day tour

Dropkick Murphys, photo by Debi Del Grande

As per tradition, Dropkick Murphys have scheduled a US tour leading up to a residency in their hometown of Boston — all in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The 22-date outing kicks off February 17th in Poughkeepsie, New York and includes stops in Witchita, Tulsa, Miami Beach, and Knoxville before concluding with four nights in Boston over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.



Of particular note is the band’s March 16th matinee show at Tsonga Arena in Lowell, MA, which will be followed by an aftershow party featuring professional boxing and a special Dropkick electric set featuring covers, special guest vocalists, and fan karaoke. There will also be an outdoor carnival between shows with food, beer, a bounce house and a dunk tank.

Tickets for all the shows go on sale Friday, November 16th. You can also get them here.

Dropkick Murphys 2019 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Mid-Hudson Civic Center *

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

02/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

02/20 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

02/23 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

02/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

03/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

03/04 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

03/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater *

03/06 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues &

03/08 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues *

03/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

03/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

03/11 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall *

03/12 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

03/14 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues +

03/15 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues ^

03/16 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center %

03/17 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues #

04/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

04/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

04/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

04/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

04/26 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

04/27 – Meerhout, BE @ Groezrock

06/07-09 – Nuermberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/07-09 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/13-15 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/13-16 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

06/27 – Ekerberg, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

* = w/ Booze & Glory, Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One, and Amigo The Devil

& = w/ Booze & Glory and Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One

+ = w/ The Interrupters and Stop Calling Me Frank

^ = w/ Booze & Glory and Amigo The Devil

% = w/ The Devil Makes Three and Booze & Glory

# = w/ Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One and TBA