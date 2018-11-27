Earl Sweatshirt joins The Alchemist on sick new song “E Coli”: Stream

Earl Sweatshirt, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earl Sweatshirt is just days away from dropping his new solo album, Some Rap Songs. But that’s not all the Odd Future MC has up sweatshirt sleeves. He’s recently teamed up with veteran producer The Alchemist on a new track called “E Coli”.

Here, Earl’s bars tumble out like heavy clouds of smoke. “My thoughts, dreams, plots, and my schemes/ That’s what’s on my mind when I toss in my sleep,” he reflects deeply on the first verse. “My heart like my pen/ When I jot and it bleed/ My cart full of sin, when I shop it’s a spree.” Later, he sneaks in a reference to actor Paul Giamatti and his acclaimed 2004 comedy Sideways. For his part, The Alchemist pieces together an equally foggy production that, true to his style, incorporates retro, ’60s-era sounds.



Check out “E Coli” down below via its accompanying visual. Helmed by Jason Goldwatch, it’s a wild NSFW watch that juxtaposes footage from Ultraman, a mostly family-friendly ’60s Japanese sci-fi series, with jarring robot porn. (Seriously.)

Earl’s Some Rap Songs arrives Friday, November 30th. “E Coli” is taken from The Alchemist’s upcoming Bread EP, which is also set to hit shelves the same day. It’s just the latest release from the producer, who also provided beats on Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y’s collaborative Fetti mixtape from October and alt-J’s Reduxer remix album over the summer.