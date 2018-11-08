Menu
Earl Sweatshirt premieres new single “Nowhere2go”: Stream

One-time Odd Future rapper returns with his first new music in three years

by
on November 08, 2018, 12:24pm
Earl Sweatshirt, photo by David Brendan Hall
Earl Sweatshirt, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earl Sweatshirt has returned with “Nowhere2go”, his first new single in almost three years. Take a listen below via Apple Music.

Earl released his most album, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, in 2015. Earlier this year, he canceled a planned European tour, citing anxiety and depression. However, he returned to the stage last month for a brief performance at the Mac Miller tribute concert, and this weekend, he’s set to appear at Camp Flog Gnaw, an event put on by his former Odd Future colleague Tyler the Creator.

