Ennio Morricone blasts Quentin Tarantino: “He’s a cretin who only steals from others”

Ennio Morricone and Quentin Tarantino

Back in 2015, legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone scored Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. The project marked Morricone’s first time scoring a Western film in 40 years and it earned him his first-ever Academy Award. Despite this, Morricone doesn’t have particularly pleasant memories of his time working with Tarantino, nor did he enjoy attending the Oscars.

In a newly published interview with Playboy Germany (via Variety), Morricone criticized Tarantino for his “absolutely chaotic” working style. “He talks without thinking, he does everything at the last minute. He has no idea,” Morricone griped. “He calls up out of the blue and wants a complete score in just a few days. That’s not possible. It makes me so mad.” (Prior to The Hateful Eight, Tarantino asked Morricone to score Inglourious Basterds, but the composer declined, citing the film’s short production schedule.)



From there, Morricone lambasted Tarantino as “a cretin” who “only steals from others and puts stuff back together again.”

“There’s nothing original about that. That doesn’t make him a director,” Morricone noted. “He is nothing compared with the Hollywood greats, such as John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They had class. Tarantino simply recooks old dishes.” Morricone is also quoted as calling Tarantino’s movies “trash.”

Regarding the Oscars, Morricone said he “was in pain from sitting down for so long, on the plane and at the ceremony. If I looked happy it was because I knew I would soon be getting away from that boring ceremony.”

Morricone added that he has no desire to return to the U.S. with “its self-inflated pomposities and embarrassments like the Oscars.”

Tarantino has yet to announce the composer for his next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but we can probably count out a reunion with Morricone.