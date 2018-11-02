Episode 93: So, About That Weird Orgy in Stephen King’s It

It (2017), New Line Cinema

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“This is It, this is It, the rest of It.”

Constant Listeners, the time has come to head into the sewer, where Pennywise awaits. Are you afraid? You should be. Beware, though, she’s quite hungry, and the more fear you bring, the more delectable you are to her.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Join Losers Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, Ahse Digg, and Justin Gerber as they hop on the turtle for the sixth episode revolving around Stephen King’s 1986 epic. Together, they close the book for good by wading through the sewers of “Part 5: The Ritual of Chüd” and “Derry: The Last Interlude”.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers grab a bowl of popcorn and watch Tommy Lee Wallace’s 1990 miniseries based on the book. For now, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapter include: Introduction, Heroes and Villains (5:25), The Ritual of Bëv (1:37:00), Heroes and Villains Continued (1:50:00), Misery (2:09:00), The Sematary (2:17:30), Word Processor of the Gods (2:29:00), Poundcake (2:39:30), King’s Dominion (2:44:00), Final Thoughts (2:49:40), and Outro (3:02:00)

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— In Case You Missed It: Rock Fights, Smoke Holes, and Haunted Fridges Bring Us Closer to Pennywise in Stephen King’s It

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations