Episode 94: Stephen King’s It Miniseries Defined Horror for an Entire Generation

“Hiya, Georgie! Aren’t you gonna say hello?”

Constant Listeners, take a load off and join us in the living room, where you can stretch your legs, munch on some popcorn, and indulge in a little horror on the small screen. It’s an oldie! You might have even seen It!

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Join Losers Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Michael Roffman as they revisit Tommy Lee Wallace’s iconic 1990 miniseries adaptation of It. Together, they debate which Loser was a winner, the timeless horror of Tim Curry, and the lack of poundcake.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers talk to Mr. Wallace himself for a special crossover episode with our sister pod, Halloweenies. For now, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapter include: Introduction, Derry Public Library (20:25), Heroes and Villains (1:13:00), Nightmares and Dreamscapes (2:34:30), The Sematary (2:46:00), Poundcake (2:52:00), King’s Dominion (2:55:00), Final Thoughts (2:59:00), and Outro (3:06:30)

