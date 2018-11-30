Episode 97: Collecting Stephen King with Jason Pellegrini

Photo by Jason Pellegrini

Constant Listeners, it’s time we turn our attention on you. Welcome to another installment of Collecting King, our series that finds us talking to the myriad collectors roaming around King’s Dominion. Yes, yes, we know, there are a lot of you out there.

This time, Michael Roffman talks to New York collector and writer Jason Pellegrini, who’s not only amassed an incredible collection of books, but has published some himself. Together, the two chat about King’s influence over his own work, the Funko addiction, and why Needful Things may be the underrated King classic.

Listen above and return next week as the Losers head back to Mid-World for the second installment in The Dark Tower series, The Drawing of Three.

