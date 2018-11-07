Erykah Badu debuts new song as part of radio mix: Stream

Erykah Badu, photo by Philip Cosores

It’s been three years since Erykah Badu released But You Caint Use My Phone, and that was the last music we heard from the neo-soul singer. Today, she finally shared a new track — though she left it untitled and it’s only listenable through NTS Radio.

Badu was a guest host on the online radio station for their “Sound of Colour” series, presenting a mix centered around green. She dedicated the mix to the late jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove, who passed away on Friday. In addition to dropping in songs by Wu-Tang Clan, Earl Sweatshirt, and Khruangbin, she slipped in a new one of her own at the 1:05:04 mark. Though she didn’t title the premiere, with lines like, “Money can’t buy me love/ But it can keep me in some fresh shit,” let’s just call it “Money Can’t Buy Me Love” for now.



Around the 1:25:00 mark (after the Khruangbin track), Badu also delivered a spoken word breakdown about what the color green represents. After that, she delivers a jazzy jam that finds her simply beckoning, “Bounce” over and over.

US listeners can only hear three playbacks of the mix, and you can’t scroll backwards or rewind. With that in mind, head carefully to 1:05:04 below to take a listen to “Money Can’t Buy Me Love” now, and seek out the Khruangbin track for what comes next.