Every Stan Lee Cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Stan Lee

Stan Lee knew how to make an appearance.

According to IMDb, the man, the myth, and the legend accumulated 121 acting credits in his lifetime, ranging from voice work on Big Hero 6 The Series and The Reflection to playing himself in everything from Mallrats to Entourage, The Simpsons to Muppet Babies.



However, his most vital cameos have always been those within the ensuing Marvel Cinematic Universe, a rather tongue-in-cheek role that has long been speculated to be Uatu the Watcher — or, at the very least, one of the ancient extraterrestrial observers known as the Watchers.

In celebration of his eternal presence over these immortal blockbusters, we gathered every cameo we could find of the late mastermind, and listed them in chronological order for your perusal. Catch ’em all below.

Excelsior!

__________________________________________________________

Iron Man (2008)

Though the tradition of the obligatory Stan Lee cameo in a Marvel adaptation actually goes back to 1989’s The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, it’s the Marvel Studios movies that made them a standard. Here, Tony Stark briefly mistakens Lee for Hugh Hefner. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

This is the one where they jokingly put Lee in harm’s way by giving him a deadly dose of South American cola filled with Bruce Banner’s blood. Poor unlucky bastard, you had at least hoped for some super-powered accident for Stan. And then, he could have done his own hero film. What? Just a thought. –Blake Goble

__________________________________________________________

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Lee plays off his likeness to Larry King, impersonating the legendary talk show host as he tries to steal a moment with Tony Stark. –Collin Brennan

__________________________________________________________

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

That’s General Stan Lee to the likes of you! –Justin Gerber

__________________________________________________________

Thor (2011)

Apparently, Lee had always wanted to play Odin, but Marvel Studios “settled” on Hopkins instead, leaving yet another bit part for Mr. Marvel. In Thor, he appears as a friendly truck driver who attempts to tow Mjölnir out of the crater it landed in. –Michael Roffman

__________________________________________________________

The Avengers (2012)

Lee shows up fashionably late to this one, just a few minutes after the Avengers’ climactic battle for New York City. In a news report about that battle, Lee turns around from a game of chess to say, “Superheroes? In New York? Give me a break!” The irony is a bit too on the nose, but give the master a break. –Collin Brennan

__________________________________________________________

Iron Man 3 (2013)

After being mistaken for a celebrity in the previous two Iron Man films, ol’ Stan is nothing more than a beauty pageant judge, holding up a perfect 10. And no, Bo Derek did not co-star. –Michael Roffman

__________________________________________________________

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Our man Stan finds himself in an insane asylum, listening to recently-mad Dr. Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) ramble on about whatever he’s rambling on about. Stan just wants to know if he can get his shoe back. –Justin Gerber

__________________________________________________________

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014)

Stan shows up early in the series, as a debonair passenger on a train the agents have infiltrated. He publicly shames Phil Coulson, which is unforgivable. Back off, Stan. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

It’s because of Lee’s bumbling security guard that Steve Rogers is able to break into the Smithsonian and reclaim his combat blues. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Stan Lee shows up for a quick flirt that Rocket rightly mocks. You’re all right, Rocket. –Blake Goble

__________________________________________________________

Agent Carter (2015)

He’s just a guy getting a shoeshine who’d like to take a look at the sports section. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Daredevil (2015)

As a young Matt Murdock makes his way down the street, there’s a guy reading a newspaper. It’s Stan Lee. Also, if you look closely, you’ll see Lee’s mug on a commemorative plaque behind Brett Mahoney’s desk in the police station (and that’ll come back, too). –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Early on, at the Avengers’ ill-fated “mission accomplished” party, Thor and Steve Rogers start knocking back some ancient Asgardian liquor. Unimpressed with their bravado, Lee’s World War II vet asks for a pour, and is promptly carried out, trashed and declaring “Excelsior!” –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

Ant-Man (2015)

As Pena’s sidekick Luis breaks down the series of events leading to the revelation that Ant-Man’s services are being considered by the Avengers, Lee appears as a bartender. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

Jessica Jones (2015)

Remember that police station photo in Daredevil? Well, here it is again. Same station, same cops (hi, Brett Mahoney!), same Stan. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Near the film’s end, Lee appears as the FedEx driver who delivers Cap’s olive branch (via heartfelt letter and burner phone) to “Tony Stank.” –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

Luke Cage (2016)

As with Daredevil and Jessica Jones, Stan’s a local cop, here encouraging citizens to see something and say something. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Doctor Strange (2016)

During one of the film’s epic fight sequences, Mordo and Strange land on the side of a bus, and who’s inside but Stan the Man, reading Aldous Huxley’s The Doors of Perception. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Iron Fist (2017)

Stan Lee’s local cop trend continues here with a BE PROUD police recruitment poster featured in season one finale, “Dragon Plays with Fire”. (It also crops up in Chinatown in the second season.) –McKenzie Gerber

__________________________________________________________

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Yondu and Rocket race past a group of watchers being regaled by, you guessed it, Stan Lee (something we see again in one of several post-credits scenes). It’s silly stuff, business as usual — that is, unless it’s confirming a long-simmering fan theory. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

The Defenders (2017)

Stan’s grinning visage can be seen over Matt Murdock’s right shoulder in “Worst Behavior”, as he trots past a very Steve Jobs-ian portrait of Stan the Man on the streets of New York City. –Clint Worthington

__________________________________________________________

Marvel’s Runaways (2017)

Lee shows up as a chipper limo driver in the “Metamorphosis” episode of season one, driving the Runaways to the school dance. “We’re here!” –Clint Worthington

__________________________________________________________

The Punisher (2017)

n keeping with the other Marvel Netflix shows, Stan Lee’s good cop shows up on a poster. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

When Peter breaks the cardinal NYC rule of causing a racket outside of several apartment buildings at once, he’s loudly chastised by the locals, including Lee. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The master rears his head as Sakaar’s barber-in-residence, who shears the locks that were never to be shorn to prepare Thor for his new career as a space gladiator. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

__________________________________________________________

Black Panther (2018)

When T’Challa, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) stroll into a private casino in South Korea, a certain thirsty gambler is there to snag the chips T’Challa leaves behind. That’s not a joke, by the way — he’s credited as ‘Thirsty Gambler.’

–Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Facts are facts. Life in the MCU is weird, and spaceships are pretty ordinary things ’round these parts, especially if you live in New York. That’s why Stan the Bus Driver is visibly unaffected by everything going down during Infinity War. –Allison Shoemaker

__________________________________________________________

Cloak & Dagger (2018)

As promised by executive producer Joe Pokaski, who had teased that Stan Lee will be captured in a “fantastic painting… that’s hidden in one of our scenes” in the first season, that’s exactly what happens in the “Back Breaker” episode. –Clint Worthington

__________________________________________________________

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Oh, he’s just a humble motorist, and that’s all we’ll say until you’ve had a chance to see it. –Allison Shoemaker