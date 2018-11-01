Ewan McGregor joins Birds of Prey as DC villain Black Mask

Ewan McGregor cast as Black Mask

We now know who Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and the rest of the Birds of Prey will be battling in 2020. Variety reports that Ewan McGregor has been cast as the DC Comics villain Black Mask in the upcoming Suicide Squad spinoff.

Born Roman Sionis, Black Mask is one of the crime kingpins of Gotham, often putting him up against Batman. A skilled fighter, impersonator, and marksman, he has a fascination with masks, often using them as mind control devices or death traps.



McGregor’s Black mask will go up against Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Winstead’s Huntress, and Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary in the Cathy Yan-directed movie. Yan also recently confirmed that Cassandra Cain — who has worn the cowls of Batgirl, Black Bat, and Orphan over her two decades as a comic character — will also appear in the female-led superhero team-up. Rosie Perez is also onboard as Detective Renee Montoya.

Warner Bros. has set Birds of Prey for a February 7th, 2020. While Suicide Squad had a PG-13 rating, Yan revealed that she’d be gunning for an R rating with her production.