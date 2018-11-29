Faith No More continue to “get together and make new sounds”

Faith No More

Faith No More made a triumphant return in 2015 with Sol Invictus, which was their first album in 18 years. In a new interview, the band’s keyboardist and rhythm guitarist, Roddy Bottum, reveals that band members have been working on new music, though no plans for a new album are set in stone.

In a chat with The Ring, The Cage, And The Stage [transcribed by Blabbermouth], Bottum says that he, drummer Mike Bordin and bassist Billy Gould will occasionally get together to work on new music.



“I will periodically go to San Francisco and make music with those guys,” revealed Bottum. “What we do is a really special, unique thing that we kind of share — especially like me and Mike Bordin and Billy… We were super young — we were, like, 18 [or] 19 years old — when we started making music, so we kind of get in the room and we have a language that speaks really loud and really clear, at least to the three of us. I mean, where it goes is questionable, but we have sort of a language that’s kind of undeniable in a really sort of family sense.”

He added, “And I think we all acknowledge that it’s not something that any of us wanna turn our backs on, and it’s kind of fun to do. So in the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music, we continue to do that, to get together and make new sounds and just have a dialogue about prospects and songs and where we go in the future.”

Asked whether that meant they were jamming together on new tunes, Bottum replied, “Yeah, that’s fair to say. Yes. Absolutely.”

Bottum admitted that making Sol Invictus wasn’t an easy task. “The last record was a real struggle to make,” the keyboardist admitted (hear audio below). “It felt really good and it was a really great exercise in taking us and our inner family creative process to the next level. It was a place that we kind of needed to go to make Sol Invictus. We had spent a lot of time sort of coming back together and getting to know each other again and making music again and playing old songs, and then it kind of reached a point where it felt kind of dirty to just do what we were doing, just [playing] these shows of old songs.”

Meanwhile, Faith No More singer Mike Patton told Full Metal Jackie on her radio show last year that the band was on a break, and that there were no clear plans to work on new material. “If something happens, it’ll happen organically and naturally. But I kind of don’t think it will. I kind of feel like we’ve tipped the scales a little bit. But we’ll see. Who knows? I’ve learned my lesson not to say ‘no.'”