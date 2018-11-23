Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley jams with Behemoth and nails it

Behemoth, photo by Kevin RC Wilson / Fall Out Boy, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this fall, Behemoth frontman Nergal told us that “ten seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids.” And while it could be debated whether Fall Out Boy are an emo band, they certainly have been associated with the scene.

That all said, Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley is a big-time metalhead, and he had the chance to jam with a makeup-less Behemoth on their song “Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer” during the meet-and-greet soundcheck of the Polish extreme metal band’s show in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday night (November 21st).



The moment was captured on Nergal’s Instagram account, with the frontman writing, “Have u heard about @falloutboy ?! Andy has joined us during meet and greet soundcheck and jammed ORA PRO NOBIS with us!! Nailed it BIG FUCKIN’ TIME!”

Behemoth’s North American fall tour wraps up tomorrow night in Los Angeles. See our video interview with Nergal below: