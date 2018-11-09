Fever 333 announce Strength In Numb333rs album, unveil new song “Burn It”: Stream

Fever 333, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Fever 333 — who feature former letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler, Night Verses drummer Aric Improta and former Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison — are gearing up to release their debut studio album.

The band will release their debut full-length, Strength In Numb333rs, on January 18th via Roadrunner Records. The group released an EP, Made An America, in March.



Fever 333 have also unleashed an official music video for the album’s first single, a Rage Against the Machine meets Linkin Park scorcher called “Burn It”. The clip, which was directed by Butler and Djay Brauner, can be seen below.

“The movement is much greater than the music,” Butler previously stated about Fever 333, adding that they want to center on “community, charity and change.”

“The art is only a contingent piece,” he continued. “We want to make sure we’re just as involved in the activism and actual activation. By no means do we expect other artists to take on this task.”

“Most of the people who made big improvements were either assassinated or just called crazy. We make it ostensibly clear that everything we do is in an active effort for change,” Butler added. “It’s about bringing back that socio-political mindfulness. We’re trying to write the soundtrack to the revolution that we know is about to happen.”

Find the album’s full track list below, and find pre-order details here.

Fever 333 are currently on the road in Europe with Bring Me The Horizon on their worldwide “First Love Tour” and will be back in the U.S. in January for the tour’s North American leg. You can grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Strength In Numb333rs Artwork:

Strength In Numb333rs Tracklist:

01. …

02. Burn It

03. Animal

04. Prey For Me/3

05. One Of Us

06. Inglewood/3

07. The Innocent

08. Out Of Control/3

09. Am I Here?

10. Coup D’Étalk