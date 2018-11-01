Fleetwood Mac add new dates to 2019 North American tour

Last month, Fleetwood Mac launched an extensive 50-city North American tour, which marked the debut of the band’s new lineup: Longtime members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks are joined by Mike Campbell, the former lead guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn, both of who were recruited to replace Lindsey Buckingham.
Now, “due to overwhelming,” the band expanded its itinerary. New shows have been announced at Denver’s Pepsi Center; Chicago’s United Center; New York’s Madison Square Garden; Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center; Boston’s TD Garden; and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Check out the updated tour schedule below, and read our review of the band’s recent concert in Chicago.
In related news, Buckingham recently filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac over his firing from the band.
Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
12/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
12/15 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
01/31 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
02/02 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
02/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
02/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
03/05 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
03/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
03/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
06/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
06/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium