Fleetwood Mac add new dates to 2019 North American tour

Fleetwood Mac with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, photo by Randee St Nicholas

Last month, Fleetwood Mac launched an extensive 50-city North American tour, which marked the debut of the band’s new lineup: Longtime members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks are joined by Mike Campbell, the former lead guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn, both of who were recruited to replace Lindsey Buckingham.



Now, “due to overwhelming,” the band expanded its itinerary. New shows have been announced at Denver’s Pepsi Center; Chicago’s United Center; New York’s Madison Square Garden; Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center; Boston’s TD Garden; and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Check out the updated tour schedule below, and read our review of the band’s recent concert in Chicago.

In related news, Buckingham recently filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac over his firing from the band.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

12/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

12/15 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

01/31 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

02/02 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

02/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

02/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

03/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

06/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium